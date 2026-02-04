Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 11,422 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,593,000 after buying an additional 82,518 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,855. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $311.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $321.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

