General Dynamics Corporation $GD Stock Holdings Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,695 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.5% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $123,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $240,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.47.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $355.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

