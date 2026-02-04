Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,957 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 282,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $328.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. President Capital lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

