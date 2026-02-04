Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $233.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $235.20. The company has a market cap of $561.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

