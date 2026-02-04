Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0%
JNJ opened at $233.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $235.20. The company has a market cap of $561.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Key Johnson & Johnson News
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Morgan Stanley upgraded JNJ to Overweight and raised its PT to $262, RBC lifted its PT to $255 with an Outperform rating, BofA nudged its PT to $227, and other outlets report a PT raised to $265; these moves signal stronger analyst conviction on JNJ’s earnings and margin outlook. Morgan Stanley Upgrades Johnson & Johnson to Overweight, Increases PT to $262 RBC Raises Price Target on Johnson & Johnson to $255 BofA lifts PT on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to $227 from $221 – here’s why Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $265.00
- Positive Sentiment: MedTech/product progress: J&J MedTech announced updates to its Varipulse product and a new ultrasound catheter, which can expand procedure use and revenue potential in vascular/interventional markets. Johnson & Johnson MedTech announces updates to Varipulse, new ultrasound catheter
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial rollout: J&J launched the first daily-disposable multifocal toric contact lens for astigmatic presbyopic patients in the U.K. and Ireland (ACUVUE®), supporting the consumer/vision revenue stream. Johnson & Johnson Launches the First and Only Daily Disposable Multifocal Toric Contact Lens for Astigmatic Patients with Presbyopia
- Positive Sentiment: Investor access: Management will present at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on March 3 — a chance to hear updated guidance, pipeline milestones and margin drivers directly from management. Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Context piece: A Forbes analysis reviews JNJ’s ~52% run over the past nine months, attributing gains to improved earnings, product wins and legal progress — useful background but not an immediate catalyst. What’s Behind The 50% Surge In JNJ Stock?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
