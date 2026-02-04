Westwood Wealth Management Sells 69,589 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69,589 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.70.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

