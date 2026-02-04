J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 482.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE:LMT opened at $628.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $646.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $596.89.
Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers raised price targets (range roughly $611–$695), signaling continued bullish conviction on longer-term upside and reinforcing analyst support for valuation. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $695.00
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~14.8% in January, reducing immediate bearish positioning and lowering the risk of further downward pressure from short-covering dynamics. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January
- Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: Lockheed completed the first operational test phase for its A4 radar — a program milestone that de-risks delivery/timing and supports future revenue recognition for related programs. Lockheed Martin Completes First Operational Test Phase For A4 Radar
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups and value-focused analyses (Zacks, MSN, InsiderMonkey) reiterate a long-term value story — highlighting defense secular tailwinds, cash-flow strength, and buy-and-hold appeal for value investors. These narratives can support sustained demand from longer-term holders. Why Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS (covered via TipRanks summary) reiterated a Hold rating with a $663 target, citing segment growth and cash flow offset by pension normalization and delayed free-cash-flow inflection — a watch-item that keeps upside possible but tempers conviction. Lockheed Martin: Segment Growth and Cash Flow Strength Offset by Pension Normalization and Delayed FCF Inflection, Supporting Neutral (Hold) Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged LMT as a trending/most-searched ticker, which can increase short-term trading volume but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank downgraded LMT from Buy to Hold (PT $665), signaling some caution despite a still-positive target — such downgrades can trigger profit-taking or reduce buy-side urgency in the near term. Finviz (DZ Bank AG downgrade note)
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
