Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,605 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $509,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

