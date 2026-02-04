Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $2,721,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14,194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,177 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,478,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,125,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $178.11 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85. The firm has a market cap of $358.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reasserted a bullish view, keeping a Buy stance and highlighting structural growth, cash-generation and capital returns that support upside despite near-term execution and commodity risks.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $204 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing upside expectations that can drive additional buying.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend strength and payout growth remain central to the bull case — analysts and outlets are highlighting Chevron's sustained dividend increases and yield as a defensive income play that supports investor demand.

Positive Sentiment: Industry write-ups point to robust fundamentals, operational efficiency gains and the Hess acquisition (adding production in Guyana) as drivers for a higher long-term valuation. These narratives support higher target prices from buy-side analysts.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — EPS beat consensus ($1.52 vs $1.44) but revenue missed and net income was down y/y, a combination that tempers enthusiasm while still supporting cash-flow narratives.

Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen and other boutiques have maintained Hold ratings or modest target adjustments (reflecting limited near-term upside), which dampens but doesn't overturn the bullish momentum.

Negative Sentiment: Oil prices slid after U.S.-Iran tensions eased, removing a supply-risk premium and pressuring integrated oil margins and near-term revenue expectations — a headwind for Chevron and the sector.

Negative Sentiment: HSBC and other shops have trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing some of Chevron's strength may already be priced in — such notes can cap rallies.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed (CFO stock sale of ~$1.28M) may concern some investors, adding short-term pressure or sentiment noise.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,411.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 764,958 shares of company stock valued at $122,930,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

