Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,957 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

