Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company leadership changes intended to accelerate AI‑era execution — Lam promoted two senior leaders to increase velocity as it leans into AI-driven demand, a governance move investors typically view as supportive for execution and strategy. Lam Research Announces Leadership Transitions to Increase Company Velocity for the AI era
- Positive Sentiment: Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan added to the board — brings software/EDA and customer insight, which strengthens board expertise as Lam targets AI and advanced-node investments. Lam Research Appoints Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan to Board of Directors
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded R&D partnership with CEA‑Leti to accelerate specialty technologies and AI‑focused chip work — supports Lam’s longer‑term TAM expansion into MEMS, photonics, sensors and other specialty devices that benefit from advanced deposition/etch equipment. Lam Research and CEA-Leti Expand Research and Development Collaboration to Advance Fabrication of Specialty Technologies
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lifts are supporting the bull case — Argus raised its target to $280 and B. Riley raised/ reiterated a higher target (to $310), signaling strong analyst confidence that could underpin shares over time. Argus Research Adjusts Lam Research Price Target to $280 B. Riley Lifts PT on Lam Research to $310
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical pieces on international revenue trends and Wall Street sentiment — useful context for modeling growth and geographic exposure but not immediate catalysts. Don’t Overlook Lam Research (LRCX) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term performance retrospectives and modest PT moves — articles highlighting 15‑year returns and a smaller PT raise to $235 provide background for buy‑and‑hold investors but are not near‑term drivers. $100 Invested In Lam Research 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today Lam Research Price Target Raised to $235
- Negative Sentiment: Sector/peer commentary (KLA) has introduced confusion and volatility — differing WFE-market definitions and headline interpretations after KLA’s earnings prompted selling in the equipment group, which can drag on Lam even if Lam’s own outlook is strong. KLA Sank After Earnings—Then Analysts Started Raising Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Relative performance concerns — headlines noting Lam underperformed some peers recently can trigger short‑term profit‑taking and pressure the stock while investors reconcile earnings/guidance with peer messaging. Lam Research Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains
Lam Research Price Performance
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research
In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
