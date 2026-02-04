Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $230.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

