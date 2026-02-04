Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,891,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $759,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $2,721,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14,194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,177 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,125,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $178.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 764,958 shares of company stock valued at $122,930,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reasserted a bullish view, keeping a Buy stance and highlighting structural growth, cash-generation and capital returns that support upside despite near-term execution and commodity risks. Goldman Sachs Buy Rating

Goldman Sachs reasserted a bullish view, keeping a Buy stance and highlighting structural growth, cash-generation and capital returns that support upside despite near-term execution and commodity risks. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $204 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing upside expectations that can drive additional buying. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $204 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing upside expectations that can drive additional buying. Positive Sentiment: Dividend strength and payout growth remain central to the bull case — analysts and outlets are highlighting Chevron’s sustained dividend increases and yield as a defensive income play that supports investor demand. Dividend Hike Coverage

Dividend strength and payout growth remain central to the bull case — analysts and outlets are highlighting Chevron’s sustained dividend increases and yield as a defensive income play that supports investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Industry write-ups point to robust fundamentals, operational efficiency gains and the Hess acquisition (adding production in Guyana) as drivers for a higher long-term valuation. These narratives support higher target prices from buy-side analysts. Seeking Alpha Bullish Take

Industry write-ups point to robust fundamentals, operational efficiency gains and the Hess acquisition (adding production in Guyana) as drivers for a higher long-term valuation. These narratives support higher target prices from buy-side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — EPS beat consensus ($1.52 vs $1.44) but revenue missed and net income was down y/y, a combination that tempers enthusiasm while still supporting cash-flow narratives. Q4 Presentation

Q4 results were mixed — EPS beat consensus ($1.52 vs $1.44) but revenue missed and net income was down y/y, a combination that tempers enthusiasm while still supporting cash-flow narratives. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen and other boutiques have maintained Hold ratings or modest target adjustments (reflecting limited near-term upside), which dampens but doesn’t overturn the bullish momentum. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen and other boutiques have maintained Hold ratings or modest target adjustments (reflecting limited near-term upside), which dampens but doesn’t overturn the bullish momentum. Negative Sentiment: Oil prices slid after U.S.-Iran tensions eased, removing a supply-risk premium and pressuring integrated oil margins and near-term revenue expectations — a headwind for Chevron and the sector. Oil Price Slide

Oil prices slid after U.S.-Iran tensions eased, removing a supply-risk premium and pressuring integrated oil margins and near-term revenue expectations — a headwind for Chevron and the sector. Negative Sentiment: HSBC and other shops have trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing some of Chevron’s strength may already be priced in — such notes can cap rallies. HSBC Cut

HSBC and other shops have trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing some of Chevron’s strength may already be priced in — such notes can cap rallies. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed (CFO stock sale of ~$1.28M) may concern some investors, adding short-term pressure or sentiment noise. Insider Sale Report

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.