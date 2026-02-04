Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,724,705 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 7,465,030 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,284,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,284,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,346.36. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $508,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.29. The trade was a 96.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,910. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 4.1%

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

