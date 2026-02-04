Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,571.40. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $971,384.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 31,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,984.20. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $4,863,323. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

