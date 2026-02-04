Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 40.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 120,914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Best Buy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,679 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 125.83%.

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy recently reported an EPS beat and set FY26 guidance (6.25–6.35 EPS), showing modest topline growth and operating resilience. This provides fundamental support against downgrades.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

