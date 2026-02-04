Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $17.26 Million Position in Aon plc $AON

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AON alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in AON by 119.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in AON by 115.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $346.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $436.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AON from $393.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.