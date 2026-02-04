Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $28,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Melius Research set a $235.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.82.

Shares of AME stock opened at $228.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $233.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

