Aon plc $AON Shares Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $1,292,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AON by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AON by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 420,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $346.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.62. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. AON’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AON from $393.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

