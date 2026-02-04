Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,680 shares of company stock worth $539,848 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $206.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.76.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.36.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

