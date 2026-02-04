Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,177 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,221,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $190.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

