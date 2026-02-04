Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 212,797 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 244,324 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Shares of AQMS opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.03. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.00) by $3.81. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 844.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) is a technology-driven environmental company pioneering sustainable battery recycling solutions. The company’s core offering, branded as AquaRefining, utilizes an electrochemical process to recover lead, silver, and plastic components from spent lead-acid batteries without the need for high-temperature smelting. This water-based approach aims to eliminate air emissions and reduce energy consumption compared to conventional recycling methods.

Based in Reno, Nevada, Aqua Metals develops, manufactures, and licenses its proprietary modular recycling systems to industrial battery recyclers and battery manufacturers.

