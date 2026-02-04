Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.22.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $164.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $182.48.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

