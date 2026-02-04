Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,570. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and operational strength — Exxon reported Q4 results that topped estimates (EPS beat and revenue helped by Permian and Guyana production), which investors view as confirmation of execution and a valuation rerating catalyst. Valuation Check After Q4 Beat

Q4 beat and operational strength — Exxon reported Q4 results that topped estimates (EPS beat and revenue helped by Permian and Guyana production), which investors view as confirmation of execution and a valuation rerating catalyst. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $145 and maintains a “buy” rating — a fresh buy-side signal that supports upside momentum. TD Cowen Raise

TD Cowen raised its price target to $145 and maintains a “buy” rating — a fresh buy-side signal that supports upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage notes highlighting continued execution and 2030 targets — Morningstar and other coverage emphasize steady execution, which supports long-term investor confidence. Morningstar Coverage

Analysts and coverage notes highlighting continued execution and 2030 targets — Morningstar and other coverage emphasize steady execution, which supports long-term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly (from $158 to $156) but kept an “overweight” rating — still constructive, but a modest downward tweak rather than a negative thesis shift. Wells Fargo PT Update

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly (from $158 to $156) but kept an “overweight” rating — still constructive, but a modest downward tweak rather than a negative thesis shift. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary roundup and forecast revisions after Q4 — several outlets note analysts are updating models; direction varies by shop, so market reaction is mixed. Analyst Revisions

Analyst commentary roundup and forecast revisions after Q4 — several outlets note analysts are updating models; direction varies by shop, so market reaction is mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool lists) are driving attention and framing XOM as a value/dividend play amid oil weakness — raises interest but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks Trending Stock

Coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool lists) are driving attention and framing XOM as a value/dividend play amid oil weakness — raises interest but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares (~17.5% reduction in his disclosed position), a data point some investors interpret as a mild negative signal on near-term sentiment. Filing: SEC Form 4. Insider Sale Filing

Insider sale — VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares (~17.5% reduction in his disclosed position), a data point some investors interpret as a mild negative signal on near-term sentiment. Filing: SEC Form 4. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane downgraded XOM to “underperform” with a $125 price target — a more bearish analyst call that could cap upside and pressure sentiment if other shops follow. BNP Paribas Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:XOM opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.