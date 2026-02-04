Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Position Lifted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after purchasing an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,158 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after buying an additional 1,593,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,033,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $335.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $351.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

