Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $21.41 Million Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Target were worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Target alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Target by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Target by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 20,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on Target in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.21.

Target News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.