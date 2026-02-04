NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Country Trust Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 198,764 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.4% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $244,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day moving average is $182.77. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,365,643.55. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

