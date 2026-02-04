Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stake Lifted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.

Shares of JNJ opened at $233.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $235.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

