Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $59.18 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,618 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average of $236.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

