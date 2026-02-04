Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 14,197 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $189.77 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $209.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

