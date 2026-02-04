MKS Inc. $MKSI Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 89,502 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $36,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MKS alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MKS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MKS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in MKS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in MKS during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MKS from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MKS from $187.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKS

MKS Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $229.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. MKS Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $246.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.95.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.