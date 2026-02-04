Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $419.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $472.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 61,123 shares valued at $19,547,151. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.