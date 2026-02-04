Csenge Advisory Group Has $19.74 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,365,643.55. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $182.77. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

