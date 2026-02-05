6,380 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $182.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,958 shares of company stock valued at $122,930,032. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street bullishness: Goldman Sachs and other buy-side analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and boutiques including TD Cowen and Wells Fargo published favorable forecasts/price-target increases that support buying interest.

Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout to $1.78 (annualized $7.12, ~4% yield), reinforcing the income thesis that draws dividend-focused investors and supports the stock's re-rating.

Project commitments: Chevron reconfirmed commitment to the Yoyo–Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea), a production/growth catalyst for gas exposure and long‑term cash flow.

Quarterly results mixed: Q4 beat EPS expectations ($1.52 vs. $1.44) but revenue missed and year-over-year profit fell — supports cash-flow narrative but tempers near-term growth hopes.

Syria offshore MOU: Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate offshore exploration in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — a potential long-term resource opportunity but with geopolitical and sanction risks that make near-term impacts uncertain.

Insider selling: Several senior insiders (including the CFO) disclosed large share sales in late January, which may create short-term sentiment/headline pressure despite routine explanations (taxes, diversification).

Macro/headwinds: Oil prices eased as geopolitical risk softened, which can cap near-term revenue and margin expectations for integrated majors like Chevron.

Cautious notes: A few firms (HSBC and others) trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing recent gains may have priced in much of the upside — these calls can limit further rallies.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

