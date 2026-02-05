PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average of $145.95. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 29.4% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 122.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

