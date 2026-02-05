Scott Mclean Sells 28,980 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) President Scott Mclean sold 28,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,772,127.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,587.50. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.81 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,308,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,875,000 after buying an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,343,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,960,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,689,000 after acquiring an additional 169,085 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,244,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 711,218 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 (annualized $1.80, ≈2.9% yield) with an ex‑dividend date of Feb 12 — a cash return that can support the share price into the record/ex‑dividend window. Read More.

High institutional ownership (~76.8%) suggests strong steady demand from funds, which can reduce volatility and support the stock on buybacks/dividends or positive headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zions priced $500M of fixed‑to‑floating senior notes due Feb 9, 2029. The offering increases funded liquidity and tenor but adds interest expense — impact depends on how proceeds are used and prevailing rates. Read More.

Zions priced $500M of fixed‑to‑floating senior notes due Feb 9, 2029. The offering increases funded liquidity and tenor but adds interest expense — impact depends on how proceeds are used and prevailing rates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed with a consensus “Hold” and average target near the current price (~$63). Some firms trimmed targets while others raised them, so no clear directional analyst catalyst. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed with a consensus “Hold” and average target near the current price (~$63). Some firms trimmed targets while others raised them, so no clear directional analyst catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold shares this week — including the company president (large sale ~28,980 shares) and other executives — which can be read as profit‑taking or portfolio rebalancing and may weigh on sentiment. Monitor whether sales continue or are one‑time, and check 10b5‑1/SEC filing context. Read More. Read More.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

