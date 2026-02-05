Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of McKesson worth $402,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $819.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $570.51 and a 12-month high of $895.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $825.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $776.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 248.14% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Q3 results beat expectations — McKesson reported adjusted EPS above consensus and revenue roughly in line, driven by volume growth across distribution.

Raised FY‑2026 profit guidance — management nudged full‑year adjusted EPS to a range of 38.800–39.200, citing strength in oncology and specialty drug distribution. That modest beat versus consensus supports the growth story.

Analyst sentiment remains largely positive — multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and price targets above current levels (median targets near $860+), so market expectations stay elevated.

Revenue outcome mixed vs. Street — total revenue was essentially in line with estimates, limiting the upside surprise.

Operating cash flow weakness — the quarter showed a sharp drop in cash from operations versus last year, raising concerns about working‑capital swings and free‑cash‑flow reliability.

Balance sheet and returns red flags — investors pointed to a negative reported return on equity and a rise in total liabilities, which can temper valuation multiples despite strong top‑line.

Insider selling and strategic exits — recent insider sales and McKesson's full exit from the European market add near‑term uncertainty and may prompt profit‑taking.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $899.36.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

