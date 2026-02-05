Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given Market Perform Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $269.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.22. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $295.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

