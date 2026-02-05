V.F. Corporation $VFC Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of V.F. worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,444 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 30.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,442,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,454,000 after buying an additional 808,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in V.F. by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 586,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 105,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Truist Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. KGI Securities set a $14.50 price target on shares of V.F. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of VFC opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. V.F. Corporation has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 2.33%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

