C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 103,352 Shares of Aon plc $AON

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,352 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 2.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in AON were worth $184,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
AON News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reported net income jump to $3.7 billion for 2025, underscoring stronger profitability that supports valuation and investor confidence. Aon net income jumps to $3.7b in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Client win: a leading Indian life insurer will implement Aon’s PathWise modelling platform — a software/service sale that can drive recurring revenue and deepen market footprint in Asia. Leading Indian life insurer to implement Aon’s modelling platform PathWise
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple hires and team growth in insolvency & restructuring (UK and regional hires) strengthen Aon’s advisory capabilities and could expand advisory revenue. Aon continues insolvency and restructuring team growth with new appointment Aon plc strengthens team with hire of experienced insolvency practitioner Catherine Williamson joins Aon’s UK Insolvency and Restructuring team
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership hire: Aon named Karl Hamann CEO for the Philippines, signaling local management focus to grow regional revenues. Aon Names Karl Hamann as Chief Executive Officer, Philippines
- Positive Sentiment: Aon warns the buyer-friendly insurance market may not last as casualty pressures build — a view that could increase demand for Aon’s advisory, pricing and risk-transfer services. Buyer-friendly insurance market won’t last as casualty pressures build, Aon warns
- Neutral Sentiment: Regional reorganisation: Aon reshuffled its Reinsurance Solutions business in Greece and Cyprus — an operational move to align local teams with strategy, unlikely to move shares materially in the short term. Aon reshuffles Reinsurance Solutions business in Greece and Cyprus
- Neutral Sentiment: Thought leadership: Aon highlighted the importance of tailored insight and analytics-driven decision-making for firms in 2026 — supports the company’s advisory positioning but is not a direct revenue announcement. Tailored insight and analytics-driven decision-making key for firms in 2026: Aon
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/research event: Aon will present Q1 2026 U.S. Insurance Labor Market Study results in a February webinar — useful for investor/industry insight but not immediate revenue news. Q1 2026 Insurance Labor Market Study Results to be Highlighted in Webinar
Analyst Ratings Changes
AON Price Performance
Shares of AON opened at $350.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.59. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.
About AON
Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.
In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.
