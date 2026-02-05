C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 103,352 Shares of Aon plc $AON

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,352 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 2.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in AON were worth $184,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Mizuho set a $398.00 price objective on AON in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $436.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Shares of AON opened at $350.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.59. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

