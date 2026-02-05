Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,903,554,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,212,000 after buying an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 241.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,241,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,801,000 after buying an additional 877,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,484,000 after buying an additional 723,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 712,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,598,000 after buying an additional 546,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of WELL opened at $185.52 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 127.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

