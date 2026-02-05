Steven Cunningham Sells 11,436 Shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Cunningham sold 11,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,888,426.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 127,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,090,238.47. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $155.52 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $176.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.59 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 9.78%.Enova International’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International News Roundup

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Here are the key news stories impacting Enova International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat: Enova reported $3.46 EPS vs. $3.17 expected and roughly $1.34B revenue (revenue up ~15% YoY), a clear fundamental positive underpinning valuation. MarketBeat Earnings

Quarterly beat: Enova reported $3.46 EPS vs. $3.17 expected and roughly $1.34B revenue (revenue up ~15% YoY), a clear fundamental positive underpinning valuation. Positive Sentiment: $400M buyback program: The board authorized repurchases up to $400M (about 12.5% of shares), which supports EPS and signals management confidence. Buyback Announcement

$400M buyback program: The board authorized repurchases up to $400M (about 12.5% of shares), which supports EPS and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Momentum / analyst interest: Coverage notes ENVA hit a 52-week high and appears on momentum and cash-flow improvement lists, supporting further investor interest. Zacks Momentum

Momentum / analyst interest: Coverage notes ENVA hit a 52-week high and appears on momentum and cash-flow improvement lists, supporting further investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: Recent coverage reassesses ENVA after the strong quarter; analysts’ consensus remains a Buy with a mean target near $172.83 — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Yahoo Valuation

Valuation discussion: Recent coverage reassesses ENVA after the strong quarter; analysts’ consensus remains a Buy with a mean target near $172.83 — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: Several funds have recently added or trimmed positions; ~89% of shares are institutionally owned — limits volatility from retail but means moves can be amplifier by large holders. MarketBeat Institutional Summary

Institutional flows: Several funds have recently added or trimmed positions; ~89% of shares are institutionally owned — limits volatility from retail but means moves can be amplifier by large holders. Negative Sentiment: Chairman sale: David Fisher sold 37,989 shares (~$6.28M at ~$165.31 avg) on Jan. 30 — a large insider sale that can create short-term downward pressure. Chairman SEC Filing

Chairman sale: David Fisher sold 37,989 shares (~$6.28M at ~$165.31 avg) on Jan. 30 — a large insider sale that can create short-term downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Steven Cunningham sold 11,436 shares (~$1.89M at ~$165.13 avg), reducing his stake ~8.2% — CEO-level selling tends to attract investor scrutiny. CEO SEC Filing

CEO sale: CEO Steven Cunningham sold 11,436 shares (~$1.89M at ~$165.13 avg), reducing his stake ~8.2% — CEO-level selling tends to attract investor scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales: General Counsel Sean Rahilly (12,879 shares) and directors Mark Tebbe (20,000 shares) and James A. Gray (19,999 shares) also sold recently — multiple insiders selling in a short window can amplify negative sentiment. GC SEC Filing Tebbe SEC Filing Gray SEC Filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enova International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 2,933.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 134,393 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,152,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 8,356.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.