W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $603.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.87 and its 200-day moving average is $484.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $646.59.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $586.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, January 12th. DZ Bank lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $604.22.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

