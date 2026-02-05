Peter Morgan III Sells 7,595 Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 184,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

