A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATEN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.50%.The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about A10 Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting A10 Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 revenue and beat on sales: A10 reported record quarterly revenue of $80.4M (up 8.3% YoY), beating consensus revenue estimates and delivering solid gross margins. Strong revenue momentum is a primary driver for the rally. BusinessWire: Q4 and FY2025 Results

Record Q4 revenue and beat on sales: A10 reported record quarterly revenue of $80.4M (up 8.3% YoY), beating consensus revenue estimates and delivering solid gross margins. Strong revenue momentum is a primary driver for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance raised / strong FY26 revenue outlook: Management guided FY2026 revenue to about $319.6M–$325.4M, above Street estimates, citing AI-driven demand — a bullish signal for future top-line growth. Investing.com: Shares Jump on Q4 Beat & Strong 2026 Outlook

Revenue guidance raised / strong FY26 revenue outlook: Management guided FY2026 revenue to about $319.6M–$325.4M, above Street estimates, citing AI-driven demand — a bullish signal for future top-line growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy rating reaffirmed: BTIG reiterated a “buy” and set a $22 price target (~14% upside vs. current levels), which can support continued investor interest. Benzinga: BTIG Reaffirms Buy

Analyst buy rating reaffirmed: BTIG reiterated a “buy” and set a $22 price target (~14% upside vs. current levels), which can support continued investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: A10 announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06/share (ex-dividend Feb 13), signaling cash return to shareholders and supporting income-oriented buyers. Press Release / Slide Deck

Dividend declared: A10 announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06/share (ex-dividend Feb 13), signaling cash return to shareholders and supporting income-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EPS met estimates but showed modest upside vs. prior year: GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS were roughly in line with Street ($0.26 non-GAAP), so the beat was revenue-driven rather than EPS outperformance. That limits the surprise upside from profitability. Zacks: Matches Q4 EPS Estimates

EPS met estimates but showed modest upside vs. prior year: GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS were roughly in line with Street ($0.26 non-GAAP), so the beat was revenue-driven rather than EPS outperformance. That limits the surprise upside from profitability. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance below consensus: A10 set FY2026 EPS guidance at $0.640–$0.650, materially below the Street estimate (~$0.83), which is a caution for investors focused on near-term profitability per share. BusinessWire: FY2026 Guidance

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Featured Articles

