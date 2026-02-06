O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 161.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 149,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7,192.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 454,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,989,000 after acquiring an additional 448,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 218.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

