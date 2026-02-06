Optimize Financial Inc Purchases New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3,692.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI opened at $259.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.36. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $310.00.

In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,037.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.11.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

