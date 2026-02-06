Ralph Lauren’s (RL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $435.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 4.4%

RL opened at $339.23 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $176.61 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.37 and a 200-day moving average of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

