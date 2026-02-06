BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,475,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,725,000 after purchasing an additional 662,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,686,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,221,000 after buying an additional 719,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $1,633,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

NYSE HWM opened at $209.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $226.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

