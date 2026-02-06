Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 472,363 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $34,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $102,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 143,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,819,822. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,148 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $260.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.32. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Key Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved an additional $4 billion share repurchase program, which supports share price by reducing float and signals management confidence. Read More.

Board approved an additional $4 billion share repurchase program, which supports share price by reducing float and signals management confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company held Innovation Day and unveiled an AI-focused HDD/roadmap (path to 100TB+ drives and High Bandwidth Drive tech) that reinforces WDC’s role in AI data infrastructure and bolsters the long-term demand thesis. Read More.

Company held Innovation Day and unveiled an AI-focused HDD/roadmap (path to 100TB+ drives and High Bandwidth Drive tech) that reinforces WDC’s role in AI data infrastructure and bolsters the long-term demand thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent results and guidance showed revenue and margin strength, supporting the “memory supercycle” thesis (durable demand for high‑capacity drives), which underpins bullish analyst revisions. Read More.

Recent results and guidance showed revenue and margin strength, supporting the “memory supercycle” thesis (durable demand for high‑capacity drives), which underpins bullish analyst revisions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (examples: Mizuho, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and feeding momentum into the stock ahead of today’s pullback. Read More.

Several firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (examples: Mizuho, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and feeding momentum into the stock ahead of today’s pullback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: SanDisk (spun off from WDC) is rallying sharply and remains very volatile; the sector rotation into memory benefits WDC but also concentrates exposure to cyclical swings. Read More.

SanDisk (spun off from WDC) is rallying sharply and remains very volatile; the sector rotation into memory benefits WDC but also concentrates exposure to cyclical swings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/policy moves (U.S. push to secure critical minerals) could support domestic supply chains longer term but are not an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Macro/policy moves (U.S. push to secure critical minerals) could support domestic supply chains longer term but are not an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares (~$5.1M), a disclosed insider sale that may have prompted short-term profit‑taking or signaled a window for selling after the recent run. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDC

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.