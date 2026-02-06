Keybank National Association OH Makes New $422,000 Investment in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $98,570,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,907 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,728,000 after acquiring an additional 345,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 616.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 224,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $163.32 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $169.62. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.