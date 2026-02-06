Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Stock Price

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of BG opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 104,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,865,156.69. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Bunge Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Bunge Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS beat expectations — Revenue jumped ~75% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing the enlarged company is generating strong volumes and near-term top-line strength. Article Title

Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS beat expectations — Revenue jumped ~75% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing the enlarged company is generating strong volumes and near-term top-line strength. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $130 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting upside versus current levels and supporting investor confidence. Article Title

Analyst support: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $130 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting upside versus current levels and supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Viterra integration increases scale but complicates near-term margins — management says the deal expands global reach but is contributing to higher costs and integration-related margin pressure. Article Title

Viterra integration increases scale but complicates near-term margins — management says the deal expands global reach but is contributing to higher costs and integration-related margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call commentary and presentation provide detail on synergies, working-capital swings and liquidity; read the call transcript/slides for specifics on timing of cost saves. Article Title

Earnings-call commentary and presentation provide detail on synergies, working-capital swings and liquidity; read the call transcript/slides for specifics on timing of cost saves. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance set below Street expectations (7.50–8.00 vs ~8.94 consensus) — management signaled limited market visibility and a cautious outlook, which pressured sentiment despite the quarter’s beat. Article Title

FY2026 EPS guidance set below Street expectations (7.50–8.00 vs ~8.94 consensus) — management signaled limited market visibility and a cautious outlook, which pressured sentiment despite the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Margins and profitability weakened year-over-year: gross and operating profit fell, net income and diluted EPS were down substantially on higher cost of sales and integration expenses — a key driver of investor concern. Article Title

Margins and profitability weakened year-over-year: gross and operating profit fell, net income and diluted EPS were down substantially on higher cost of sales and integration expenses — a key driver of investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet / liquidity signals: cash and equivalents declined materially while total liabilities rose sharply (integration-related working capital / debt), raising short-term risk questions. Article Title

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.